Kia Motors India on Thursday announced the launch of a complete contactless, paperless aftersales and personalised vehicle service for its customers, in view of safety concerns amid Covid-19.

This initiative entails an 'Advanced Pick and Drop' programme, ensuring highest customer safety with a no contact pick-up and drop service and live vehicle tracking in a completely paperless process, the company said.

Kia Motors India is also launching a new 'My Convenience' service initiative, which offers personalised vehicle maintenance to its customers.

With both these initiatives, the company said it aims to redefine the after-sales experience by personalising and digitising the service process to facilitate an enhanced user experience.

"These customer-centric ownership experience initiatives reiterate the brand's after-sales identity of 'Promise to Care' offering a seamless and hassle-free ownership experience," it added.

"In this unprecedented time, customer safety is an utmost priority and we are proud to be the first OEM in India to introduce a complete contactless, paperless after-sales process. This Diwali, given our customer-centricity, we wanted to gift our customers a contactless, safe after-sales experience while addressing the current market gap," said Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer, Kia Motors India.

Under the advanced pick-and-drop programme, the process will be carried out through the mobile app, the company said, adding relevant documents like company ID and visiting card of the driver will be shared with customers prior to pick-up.

Besides, customers will also be receiving SMS alerts at various stages and a map-based live vehicle tracking will be provided on their mobile phone for every scheduled vehicle pick-up or drop, said the release.

In addition, "the initiative also offers inflation protection, the highest level of transparency and flexibility to our patrons. While availing of this service, the customer makes two choices, the first being the Pre-Paid Maintenance (PPM) and the second is the Care Pack (Car Care Services) as per specific requirements", the automaker said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.