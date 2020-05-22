Kia introduces industry-first complimentary car sanitisation campaign

Kia Motors India on Friday announced the launch of 'Kia Care', its healthy drive campaign under which vehicles of the company will be sanitised free of cost on a first come, first serve basis. The company has stated that the campaign has been specifically designed to regulate hygiene across three major levels - vehicle safety, network safety and customer safety.

Kia had made its India debut in 2019 with the launch of the enormously successful Seltos SUV. At Auto Expo in February this year, the company launched Carnival MPV and is now also gearing up to drive in Sonet compact SUV. While demand may have come crashing down over the past several weeks owing to lockdown measures in place, relaxation in restrictions have led to several dealerships and workshops now resuming operations.

Owners of Kia vehicles looking at getting their cars sanitised can avail measures such as cleaning and disinfecting - top wash, interior wash with anti-microbial solution. Workshops and dealerships too have made sanitizers available and temperature checks are carried out regularly for all. Customers are also being urged to use digital platforms for new purchases and for getting their existing vehicles attended to. "Our new ‘Kia Care’ campaign, which comes under the ‘Kia Promise to Care’ assurance, incorporates new hygiene checks and measures to ensure the health of our customers is not compromised," said Tae Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer, Kia Motors India. "The campaign allows us to offer peace-of mind to our customers to get their precious Kia vehicles serviced with utmost safety in these difficult times."

Kia had resumed operations at its mega production facility in Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh) earlier this month.