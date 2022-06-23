Kia India's fourth training centre inaugurated in Kolkata

Kia India on Thursday announced that it has inaugurated its fourth training centre in India, in Kolkata. The newest facility by the Seltos-maker is located at Budge Budge, Kolkata and spreads across 10,000 square feet. Kia India's new facility is equipped to handle ‘soft skill training and technical training’.

The company informed that its latest facility has been equipped with several training compounds including a role-playing area, Body & paint, and EV Repair training. Kia has also equipped this facility to run digital operations as the facility is fully digitised and is also capable of broadcasting virtual training sessions across dealerships. Kia added in a recent press note, that this facility has been designed in line with the new era of mobility and the shift towards electric vehicles, thus it also has resources to train dealer staff to handle EV operations and queries.

“Training and development have always been one of our core focus areas. Kia India has always prioritized upskilling personnel across different teams such as aftersales, CRM, Customer Service, and technicians," said Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India.

Before this, the company had previously established and ran three training centres in the country across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Faridabad. Each of these facilities covers a 25,000 square feet footprint. The company has imparted more than 56,000 person-days training to upskill almost 10,000 dealer personnel, combined from these three existing training facilities.

“Even before launching products in India, the company established three highly equipped modern training facilities to cater to customers with the best-in-class experience. The inauguration of the fourth training facility is again a reiteration of our commitment towards our people and our customers. The new facility will offer easy access to our dealer personnel from East and Northeast regions who used to come to Faridabad earlier for their training," Sohn added.

