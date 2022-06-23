HT Auto
Home Auto News Kia India's Fourth Training Centre Inaugurated In Kolkata

Kia India's fourth training centre inaugurated in Kolkata

Kia India has inaugurated its fourth training centre in India, in Kolkata. The new facility spreads across 10,000 square feet.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 05:05 PM
Kia India inaugurates its fourth training centre in India.
Kia India inaugurates its fourth training centre in India.
Kia India inaugurates its fourth training centre in India.
Kia India inaugurates its fourth training centre in India.

Kia India on Thursday announced that it has inaugurated its fourth training centre in India, in Kolkata. The newest facility by the Seltos-maker is located at Budge Budge, Kolkata and spreads across 10,000 square feet. Kia India's new facility is equipped to handle ‘soft skill training and technical training’. 

The company informed that its latest facility has been equipped with several training compounds including a role-playing area, Body & paint, and EV Repair training. Kia has also equipped this facility to run digital operations as the facility is fully digitised and is also capable of broadcasting virtual training sessions across dealerships. Kia added in a recent press note, that this facility has been designed in line with the new era of mobility and the shift towards electric vehicles, thus it also has resources to train dealer staff to handle EV operations and queries.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: India-made Kia Carens scores just 3 stars safety rating by Global NCAP)

“Training and development have always been one of our core focus areas. Kia India has always prioritized upskilling personnel across different teams such as aftersales, CRM, Customer Service, and technicians," said Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India. 

Before this, the company had previously established and ran three training centres in the country across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Faridabad. Each of these facilities covers a 25,000 square feet footprint. The company has imparted more than 56,000 person-days training to upskill almost 10,000 dealer personnel, combined from these three existing training facilities.

“Even before launching products in India, the company established three highly equipped modern training facilities to cater to customers with the best-in-class experience. The inauguration of the fourth training facility is again a reiteration of our commitment towards our people and our customers. The new facility will offer easy access to our dealer personnel from East and Northeast regions who used to come to Faridabad earlier for their training," Sohn added. 

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 05:03 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Kia Seltos Kia training centre
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution
BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Moto Morini to reenter the Indian market, plans to launch four models
Moto Morini to reenter the Indian market, plans to launch four models
Latest Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica displayed for customer experience
Latest Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica displayed for customer experience
China's CATL unveils new EV battery with range of 1,000 kms on single charge
China's CATL unveils new EV battery with range of 1,000 kms on single charge
Ducati teases its second upcoming model for India. Is it Streetfighter V2?
Ducati teases its second upcoming model for India. Is it Streetfighter V2?
Kia Carens scores 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
Kia Carens scores 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city