Kia India launches video-based live sales consultation for customers

Kia India on Thursday announced it is further enhancing its digital sales outreach by introducing an integrated solution application called ‘Kia Digi-Connect’. The main highlight of Kia Digi-Connect is an industry-first video-based live sales consultation solution.

In pandemic times, every auto company has had to either establish or improve digital retail outlets in a bid to ensure that customers don't have to delay or put off plans to buy a vehicle due to concerns of visiting showrooms in person. The second wave of the pandemic in India may have heightened these concerns even as most showrooms remain shut due to lockdowns and restrictions. Kia India states that prospective customers can now opt to connect with dealerships nearest to their location and can get assistance via a video conferencing platform.

The video conferencing will allow for prospective buyers to get a complete walk-through of Kia cars through a sales consultant while the app will also offer 360-degree virtual experience through video call, screen and video sharing.

In case family members are in different locations, they too can be added to the same call.

Kia India predicts that this facility will further enhance the car-buying experience of customers in pandemic times. "With this industry-first initiative, we have taken a step forward in transforming the purchase journey of our customers to a seamless, digital one," said Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer at Kia India. "Technology-led digital transformation has been the primary approach for Kia India right at the outset and we are committed to spearheading the digital revolution in the Indian automotive industry going forward."

What may have seemed an idea too far fetched before the pandemic became a challenge the world over has now become a reality with OEMs looking at a phygital experience to reach out to potential buyers. Kia India, in particular, has also underlined other initiatives to connect with customers better. Last week, the company announced that it would accept new Carnival units back if purchased 30 days from the date of return and that customers in such a scenario will get 95% of the price paid back. (Full report here)