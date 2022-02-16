Kia Carens vs Maruti XL6 vs Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari: Variant-wise pricing

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kia Carens has become the latest three-row vehicle to enter the Indian car market and its pricing strategy has come as a pleasant surprise to many here. A feature-packed and a relatively spacious car, Carens is the fourth product from Kia India. And while seen as a direct rival to the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, its launch pricing has meant that it is also going straight for the dominance that Maruti XL6 has enjoyed in the more affordable three-row segment.
Kia Carens is offered with three engine options and there are multiple transmission choices as well. There is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit, a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Step inside and one can choose between a six or a seven-seat layout in a cabin that is mostly well appointed.
But more than anything else, perhaps, Carens is wowing prospective buyers with its pricing. Even before the official launch on Tuesday, Kia had received over 19,000 bookings for the vehicle. Does all of it mean there is a new dominant player in town?
The price structure for the Kia Carens announced at launch makes the vehicle one of the more affordable three-row options available. However, it is important to note that these prices are introductory and likely to see an upward revision at some point in the future.
|Kia Carens full price list
|Trim
|Petrol Smartstream 1.5
|Turbo Petrol Smartstream 1.4T
|Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT
|Premium
|8.99
|10.99
|10.99
|Prestige
|9.99
|11.99
|11.99
|Prestige Plus
|6MT - 13.49
7DCT - 14.59
|13.49
|Luxury
|14.99
|14.99
|Luxury Plus (6/7 seater
|6MT - 16.19
7DCT - 16.99
|6MT - 16.19
6AT - 16.99
|All prices are in INR, in lakh and are ex showroom
The XL6 is offered with only a petrol engine option and is a fairly comfortable vehicle that is backed with a superb post-sales network and enjoys a high resale value.
|Maruti Suzuki XL6
|Zeta
|10.14
|Alpha
|10.82
|Zeta AT
|11.34
|Alpha AT
|12.02
|ex-showroom price in INR lakhs
The Alcazar benefits from a strong design language that is closer to an SUV body type than most in this list. Much like Karens, the Alcazar from Hyundai is also offered with multiple engines and transmission choices.
|Hyundai Alcazar
|Prestige 7 seater (petrol)
|16.34
|Prestige 6/7 seater (diesel)
|16.75
|Prestige (O) AT 7 seater (diesel)
|18.22
|Platinum 7 seater (petrol)
|18.29
|Platinum 7 seater (diesel)
|18.66
|Signature 6 seater (petrol)
|18.74
|Signature 6 seater (diesel)
|19.15
|Platinum (0) AT 6/7 seater (petrol)
|19.56
|Platinum (0) AT 6/7 seater (diesel)
|19.79
|Signature (0) AT 6/7 seater (petrol)
|19.85
|Signature (0) AT 6/7 seater (diesel)
|19.99
|ex-showroom prices in INR lakh
The Tata Safari comes with only diesel engine option but offers a spirited drive experience. Tata Motors has also launched various themes like Dark and Gold to further excite prospective customers.
|Tata Safari
|XE
|14.99
|XM
|16.53
|XMA AT
|17.83
|XT
|18.05
|XT Plus
|18.85
|XT Plus Dark Edition
|19.05
|XZ
|19.80
|XTA Plus
|20.15
|XTA Plus Dark Edition
|20.35
|XZ Plus
|20.78
|XZ Plus 6 seater
|20.88
|XZ Plus Adventure Editon
|20.99
|XZ Plus 6 Seater Adventure Edition
|21.09
|XZA AT
|21.10
|XZ Plus Dark Edition
|21.11
|XZ Plus 6 Seater Dark Edition
|21.21
|XZ Plus Gold
|21.89
|XZ Plus Gold 6 Seater
|21.99
|XZA Plus AT
|22.08
|XZA Plus 6 Seater AT
|22.18
|XZA Plus Adventure Edition AT
|22.29
|XZA Plus 6 Seater Adventure Edition AT
|22.39
|XZA Plus AT Dark Edition
|22.41
|XZA Plus 6 Seater AT Dark Edition
|22.51
|XZA Plus Gold AT
|23.19
|XZA Plus Gold 6 Seater AT
|23.29
|ex-showroom prices in INR lakh
Note: All prices mentioned above are indicative and subject to change without prior notice.