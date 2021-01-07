JK Tyre to supply UX Royale radial tyres for top-end Hyundai Creta variants

JK Tyre will supply its UX Royale radial tyres to Hyundai Motor India for the top-end variants of South Korean car maker's compact SUV Creta under an exclusive partnership, according to a statement.

The tyre is capable of giving superior ride comfort with crisp handling and low noise even at all speeds, JK Tyre said in the statement.

"We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with Hyundai India for Creta. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide supreme-quality tyres with cutting-edge features," said JK Tyre and Industries Technical Director V K Misra.

The company's best-in-class technologies in radial tyres and testing mechanism will ensure safety of customers driving Creta in multiple terrains, he said.

"We are confident that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Hyundai Motors," he said.

With its five-rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, among others, the UX Royale 215/60 R17 tyre is the perfect fit for the compact SUV, the company said.

The all-new Creta has been a benchmark SUV ever since its launch in March 2020. The partnership with JK Tyre to offer this SUV with UX Royale 215/60 R17 (tyres) continues to carry forward the vehicle's premium offering, Hyundai Motor India said in the statement.

The tyre maker also said it has joined hands as a tyre partner for Hyundai India's exclusive membership club 'Hyundai Mobility Membership'.

Through this association, members of Hyundai Club across the country can avail exciting offers on JK Tyre's products, including their smart tyres range, it said.

