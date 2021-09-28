Jaguar XF Saloon races down London streets to celebrate ‘No Time to Die’ release

Jaguar's latest XF Saloon celebrates the release of the upcoming ‘No Time to Die’ James Bond movie by racing down the streets of London through the city's most iconic landmarks. The latest instalment of No Time to Die is set to release in the UK on September 30 and two Jaguar XFs make their debut in the movie.

In the latest video released by Jaguar, an XF Saloon is seen driven by Jaguar Racing’s Formula E driver Mitch Evans, who unknowingly drops his tickets to the cinema before entering the vehicle. The tickets are found by free runner and Parkour athlete Lynn Jung, who then indulges in a six-mile chase to hand over the tickets to Evans so that he doesn't miss the iconic movie show.

(Also read | Jaguar I-Pace, other Jaguar EVs to ferry world leaders at nearing climate summit)

The chase starts in Laffone Street, close to Tower Bridge, and goes all the way across the city through the Shard, City Hall and Millennium Bridge. While Jung runs, jumps and somersaults to tackle the city traffic, Jaguar highlights how Evans enjoys his drive in the Santorini Black XF thanks to its Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Cabin Air Ionisation technologies.

The video further focuses on the comfort of the XF's cabin where Evans seems to be distanced from the chaos and humdrum of the city traffic and makes the most the Jaguar's precise and intuitive steering as well as the refined performance of its Ingenium engine. The chase ends in the Baker Street, where Jung finally reaches Evans and hands over his tickets for No Time to Die. “The Jaguar XF is a car designed to tackle any journey with an unrivalled balance of luxury, comfort and refinement," said Anna Gallagher, Jaguar Brand Director.

(Also read | The fastest, most powerful Defender SUV launched in India at ₹1.82 crore)

Throughout the chase scene involving the Jaguar XF and the athlete, the video also showcases some familiar faces from the previous 007 movies including a bullet-holed XF as well as other notable Jaguar models that appeared in some past films. These models include the C-X75 from Spectre (2015) and the XKR Convertible from Die Another Day (2002).