HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Xuv700 Fire On Jaipur Highway: Carmaker Alleges Tampering Of Original Wiring

Mahindra XUV700 fire: Carmaker alleges tampering of original wiring

The Mahindra XUV700 fire incident on the Jaipur national highway has been catching a lot of attention for the last two days. Kuldeep Singh, the owner of the fateful Mahindra flagship SUV, tweeted on 21st May 2023, with pictures and videos of his car, stating that it caught fire while driving on the Jaipur national highway. The owner claimed the six-month-old car didn't overheat, but some smoke started coming out of the engine bat while the car was on the move, and eventually, it erupted in fire. Responding to that, the homegrown auto manufacturer issued an official statement on May 22.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2023, 08:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra claims they have found the original wiring of the specific XUV700 SUV was tampered with, which could have led to the devastating fire. (Image: Twitter/Kuldeep Singh)
Mahindra claims they have found the original wiring of the specific XUV700 SUV was tampered with, which could have led to the devastating fire. (Image: Twitter/Kuldeep Singh)

Mahindra, in its official statement posted on Twitter, has claimed that it has thoroughly investigated the matter and found that the original wiring of the affected SUV was tampered with to install aftermarket electrical accessories. The automaker stated that the tampered electrical wiring could have led to the fire. “Our field service team reached out to the customer and an investigation has been conducted. Our initial findings suggest that the factory-fitted/original wiring has been tampered with, to accommodate after-market electrical accessories, that could have led to the incident," reads the official statement from Mahindra issued after the investigation into the thermal incident involving the premium SUV.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar 2WD waiting period goes up

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Hr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Hr-v
₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The car brand further stated that it is committed to ensuring that its SUVs meet the highest safety standards and to ensure that the company has advised the users not to modify their vehicles from non-authorised sources or put any external loads to the electrical circuits.

Installation of aftermarket accessories is a common practice among Indian car buyers. From electrical to aesthetic, vehicle owners often install aftermarket accessories from third-party vendors in order to reduce the purchase cost. However, while doing so, in many cases, the original OEM-fitted electrical wiring of the vehicles gets impacted, which not only makes the warranty void but increases the risk of thermal incidents as well.

First Published Date: 23 May 2023, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra XUV700
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
52% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 289 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city