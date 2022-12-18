Copyright © HT Media Limited
Isuzu Motors organises winter camp for customers: Free checks, discounts & more

Isuzu Motors India has announced the I-Care Winter Camp for its customers across the country between December 16-31, 2022. The winter camp promises service benefits and preventive maintenance checks for customers to be better prepared for the season. It will be held at authorised dealer service outlets for the D-Max range of pick-ups and SUVs.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Dec 2022, 17:00 PM
The Isuzu winter camp extends to all pick-ups and SUVs sold by the company in India

The Isuzu I-Care Winter Camp comprises a free 37-point comprehensive check, free top wash, a 10 per cent discount on labour, a five per cent discount on spare parts, lubricants and fluids, and free Regen for BS6 vehicles. Customers can book a service appointment on the company’s website.

The Isuzu winter camp includes discounts on labour, spares, lubricants and fluids

The Isuzu I-Care Winter Camp will be organised across the company’s service facilities at Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Isuzu India retails a number of commercial and private vehicles in the country. The D-Max range comprises single and double-cab pick-up options, while the V-Cross is the brand’s most popular offering amongst enthusiasts for its brilliant off-road capability. The brand’s flagship offering in India is the MU-X full-size SUV competing against the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

First Published Date: 18 Dec 2022, 17:00 PM IST
TAGS: Isuzu India winter car checks car maintenance
