HT Auto
Home Auto News Is Xiaomi Car In Danger? Smartphone Giant Logs First Ever Quarterly Sales Fall

Is Xiaomi car in danger? Smartphone giant logs first-ever quarterly sales fall

Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun has committed $10 billion to enter the mobility space in a possible attempt to make the most of the shift towards EVs.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2022, 04:18 PM
File photo - A man uses his mobile phone in front of a screen showing a logo of Xiaomi. (REUTERS)
File photo - A man uses his mobile phone in front of a screen showing a logo of Xiaomi. (REUTERS)
File photo - A man uses his mobile phone in front of a screen showing a logo of Xiaomi. (REUTERS)
File photo - A man uses his mobile phone in front of a screen showing a logo of Xiaomi.

The going may have been tough for Xiaomi Corp. in recent years but tough seems to be getting tougher still with the smartphone giant recently reporting its first-ever quarterly sales decline. While a big part of the reason for the fall is believed to be strict lockdown restrictions in China with Covid-19 cases once again rising, the road ahead may continue to be riddled with challenges with doubts also being cast on an ambitious electric vehicle (EV) business being worked on by co-founder Lei Jun.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also read: Xiaomi to open car factory in Beijing with annual output of 3,00,000 vehicles)

Jun has committed $10 billion to enter the mobility space in a possible attempt to make the most of the shift towards EVs. There is enormous scope. But there are also enormous challenges. Building an EV business from nothing is not just about big bucks but having the right people at the right time and all aligned for the right - to be read as common - objective. And it isn't as if the automobile business is faring much better than businesses dealing in consumer electronics.

Covid pandemic has had a major impact on production and supply while the crippling and unprecedented shortage in semiconductor chip - used both in electronic items as well as automobiles - has hit operations hard. There is no respite in sight as the shortage in semiconductor chip is more than likely to continue for the better part of 2022 at least. What it also means is companies like Xiaomi would continue to have an uphill climb in the core business of consumer electronics.

The silver lining though is demand. “The second half of 2022 is likely to be a peak season for the consumption of electronics products, boosting the firm’s results growth," China International Capital Corp. analysts Hu Peng and Hanjing Wen wrote in a note to investors, as per Bloomberg.  If true, Xiaomi could well return to green and it may be a drive back to a quicker lane for the EV venture as well.

Xiaomi wants to storm the global EV business by 2024 by entering the mass-market space. The objective is to take on established and well-entrenched automotive brands in an EV space which, say many, has leveled the competing ground. Tesla has a massive lead here but traditional auto brands like Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Ford, among others, are focused to play catch up.

First Published Date: 19 May 2022, 04:18 PM IST
TAGS: Xiaomi EV Electric car Electric vehicle electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Representational Image)
‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Lexus India partners with Japan Airlines, promises a greater travel comfort
Lexus India partners with Japan Airlines, promises a greater travel comfort
Is Xiaomi car in danger? Smartphone giant logs first-ever quarterly sales fall
Is Xiaomi car in danger? Smartphone giant logs first-ever quarterly sales fall
Range Rover Sport SUV priced at ₹1.64 crore; bookings open, launch late 2022
Range Rover Sport SUV priced at 1.64 crore; bookings open, launch late 2022
How to get a BH registration for your car? A step by step guide
How to get a BH registration for your car? A step by step guide
Maruti's new Sonipat plant to produce one million cars annually in 8 years
Maruti's new Sonipat plant to produce one million cars annually in 8 years

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city