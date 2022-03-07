International Women's Day: Hero MotoCorp hands over 60 scooters to Nagpur police

Hero MotoCorp has handed over 60 scooters and 500 helmets to the Nagpur Police Commissionerate (NMC) and the Fire Department on the occasion of International Women’s Day. These Hero scooters have been equipped with sirens, loudspeaker and other essential police accessories to help police officers in the city to perform their patrolling duties.

As part of the two-wheeler major's commitment to Diversity & inclusion (D&I) and Safety, the company, through its scooters, is enabling police officers and fire department officers to provide fast services during emergency situations. This will ensure better security to the citizens of Nagpur, especially to women.

The Hero scooters were handed over to the Police Commissionerate and the Fire Department by Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director of the company in the presence of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Other notable dignitaries who attended the event included Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Nagpur and Jaiprakash Gupta, Member - Khadi and Village Industry Commission.

Hero MotoCorp's initiative was applauded by Gadkari, who said, “This is an excellent example of a corporate and local authorities collaborating together to ensure the safety of citizens, particularly women." Through its initiative, Hero MotoCorp aims to create mass public awareness about road safety and women empowerment.

As an ongoing initiative, the company will be partnering with several state police departments in order to empower officers with effective mobility options. “Our association with the Nagpur Police and Fire departments is reaffirmation of our commitment to creating a safe and secure city," said Kasbekar.

Through its CSR arm, the company also selected six women achievers from various fields offering their services to the society. Among the selected women candidates are Prajakta Lavangare Verma, First Woman Divisional Commissioner of Nagpur Division; Aswati Dorje, Jt. Commissioner of Police; DCP Vinita Sahu; Sharda Naidu, Principal of IDCPE College from the field of Education; Sarita Kaushik, editor, and author from the field of Media; and Snehal Shinde from the field of women entrepreneurship.

