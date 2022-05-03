Indore cops gift Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle to bicycle-borne food delivery agent

A few Madhya Pradesh police officers came together to gift a brand new Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle to a food delivery agent working for an online food delivery app.

As mercury levels rise throughout the country, job of daily workers and food delivery executives hitting the roads gets tougher due to higher temperature. While there seems to be no relief for the delivery executives from the end of the authorities at food delivery apps, in a surprising and equally heart warming incident, a few Madhya Pradesh police officers came together to gift a brand new Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle to a food agent working for an online food delivery app.

The incident took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh where a few policemen came together to contribute money to help buy Jay Halde (delivery executive) a motorcycle. Halde previously delivered food on his bicycle.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi said that he saw Halde drenched in sweat while cycling fast to deliver food parcels. “After talking to the man, we learned that his family is facing financial problems, and he does not have the money to buy a motorcycle," the official said.

The cops then decided to contributed money for an initial down payment at a Hero MotoCorp showroom and gifted the motorcycle to Halde.

“Earlier, I delivered six to eight food parcels on my bicycle, but now I am delivering 15-20 food parcels at night while moving around on the motorbike," Halde was quoted saying.

Halde also promised to pay the remaining installments for the bike.

