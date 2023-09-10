India makes clean energy push at G20 with global biofuel alliance

The Global Biofuel Alliance, an initiative taken up by India as the chair of G20 this year strongly calls for the utilization of sustainable biofuels. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the leaders of Singapore, Bangladesh, Italy, USA, Brazil, Argentina, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched the Global Biofuel Alliance on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The Alliance intends to expedite the global uptake of biofuels by facilitating technology advancements, and intensifying the utilization of sustainable biofuels, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release. It's also put into action to shape robust standard setting and certification through the participation of a wide spectrum of stakeholders. The alliance would also serve as a hub for experts and a central knowledge repository.

According to MEA's official release, the Global Biofuel Alliance aims to serve as a catalytic platform, fostering global collaboration for the advancement and widespread adoption of biofuels. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance marks a watershed moment in India’s quest towards sustainability and clean energy. “The launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance marks a watershed moment in our quest towards sustainability and clean energy. I thank the member nations who have joined this Alliance," PM Modi wrote on ‘X’ formerly Twitter on Saturday.

PM Modi on Saturday launched the Global Biofuels Alliance in the presence of US President Joe Biden, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio, President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni. The Global Biofuel Alliance is one of the priorities under India’s G20 Presidency.

Brazil, India, and the United States, as leading biofuel producers and consumers, will work together during the next few months towards the development of a Global Biofuels Alliance along with other interested countries.

This Alliance will be aimed at facilitating cooperation and intensifying the use of sustainable biofuels, including in the transportation sector. It will place emphasis on strengthening markets, facilitating global biofuels trade, developing concrete policy lesson-sharing and providing technical support for national biofuels programs worldwide. It will also emphasize the already implemented best practices and success cases.

