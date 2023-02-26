Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto News Icy Road In This Us State Leads To 15 Vehicle Pile Up, Multiple Injuries

Icy road in this US state leads to 15-vehicle pile-up, multiple injuries

Winter weather still persists in many countries around the world and this can create issues for motorists, especially on highways. Recently, the US state of Massachusetts reported a 15-vehicle collision involving tractor-trailers and passenger cars due to icing on the road. The string of accidents that took place in the night hours earlier this week on the Mass Pike East in Brimfield led to multiple hospitalizations, however, no fatalities have been reported so far.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Feb 2023, 17:34 PM
A passenger car can be seen sandwiched between two tractor trailers at the accident site in Massachusetts. (Massachusetts State Police/Facebook)

The Massachusetts State Police posted multiple images from the crash site on Facebook and alerted the public about the pile-up. The authorities also reminded drivers to be mindful of conditions as adverse weather will likely continue for next few days. Numerous passenger cars and semi trucks on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike have fallen victim to ice on the roadway.

Also Read : Fog creates chaos: 35-vehicle pile-up on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

From the images of the accident site in Massachusetts, posted by the police, at least nine different vehicles can be figured out.

Minutes before the state's transport department issued road closure notice on the highway, it had placed a 40 mph speed limit restriction on the turnpike between the New York border and Boston. All eastbound lanes of the Pike were closed at the crash scene until just before the dawn of Friday. As soon as the accident was reported, multiple motorists were transported to area hospitals while the severity of their injuries is still being determined.

From the images of the accident site posted by the police, at least nine different vehicles can be figured out, including a photo of two tractor-trailers sandwiching an apparent Honda Accord, which is completely underneath a Toyota RAV4.

Local news reports suggested that more snow is expected in the area through the weekend and could stick to the roads due to the cold temperatures. The authorities have advised motorists in the area to stay off of the roads, and venture out only if important.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2023, 17:31 PM IST
