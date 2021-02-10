Hyundai TIGER is a roaring concept vehicle that belongs on another planet

Hyundai has revealed its second Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV) and the first designed to be uncrewed, called TIGER (Transforming Intelligent Ground Excursion Robot). The robot is designed to carry various types of payload while traveling over challenging terrain with the help of a large load bay housed within its body. It can also be deployed to deliver aid packages in emergency situations.

Based on a modular platform architecture, TIGER features a sophisticated leg and wheel locomotion system, 360-degree directional control, and a range of sensors for remote observation. Its leg-wheel articulation enables it to tackle a range of extreme situations while the payloads is kept more level than a typical ground vehicle. TIGER can be connected to unmanned aerial vehicles that can fully charge and deliver it to inaccessible locations.

Developed at its California-based New Horizons Studio the vehicle has been designed to operate as a four-wheel drive vehicle or a four-legged walking machine. When its legs are retracted, the robot moves with its wheels rolling on the ground - like an all-wheel drive vehicle. However, upon getting stuck or having to travel on difficult terrain, it makes use of its walking ability - a concept first seen in Hyundai's Elevate UMW.

The TIGER Ultimate Mobility Vehicle

The legs and certain chassis elements of TIGER have been created using carbon fiber composite additive printing in order to create a lightweight but incredibly strong structure. "TIGER uses... generative design to push the boundaries of increasing strength while reducing weight in transportation," said Srinath Jonnalagadda, Vice President of Business Strategy for Design and Manufacturing at Autodesk - a partner in the project.

The first version of TIGER, called X-1 (X for experimental) is a blend of technological advancements and design expertise. “Vehicles like TIGER, and the technologies underpinning it, give us an opportunity to push our imaginations," said Dr. John Suh, Head of New Horizons Studio.

Some of the projects that can be explored using TIGER include 360-degree surface evaluation, reaching areas struck by natural disaster or even exploring the surface of another moon or planet.