Hyundai launches public charging service for EVs, plug-in hybrids across Europe

Hyundai has launched its public charging service - Charge myHyundai - across Europe. The Hyundai EV and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) owners will now have access to this charging network which supports payment through card or app.

To set up the charging network, Hyundai tied up with Digital Charging Solutions (DCS). It offers around 160,000 charge points across Europe, including AC and DC connectors.

Charge myHyundai users will have access to charge points from all the main operators via a single platform. "Owners of our electric models, such as the Ioniq Electric and Kona Electric, will particularly benefit from access to Europe’s largest charging network. This demonstrates how we continue to care for our customers, even after the point of purchase," said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.

Charge myHyundai is available as apps on iOS and Android, which shares locations of these charging stations to help drivers to plan even long trips intelligently. It also offers real-time price information of the charging points in the app and have full price transparency of the charging service. Charge myHyundai also offers subscriptions based on driving needs.

Charge myHyundai will be introduced in six European markets in September and October: France, Italy, Spain, Norway, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. The service will be activated for UK customers in the fourth quarter of 2020. Hyundai plans to extend the service to customers in more countries in the near future.

DCS is also partnering with Hyundai Motor Group’s other automotive brand Kia Motors Europe, which will launch a similar pan-European integrated public charging service at the same time.