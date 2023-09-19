HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai, Kia Avert Uaw Like Union Strike In Korea, Accepts Wage Hike Demand From Workers

Hyundai, Kia avert UAW-like strike, accepts wage hike demand from workers

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2023, 08:59 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Hyundai Motor has reached a deal with its workers' union to stave off a potential strike at its facilities in South Korea. On Monday, the Korean auto giant accepted wage hike demand from its workers to end chances of a strike in the lines of United Auto Workers (UAW) in the US against the big three carmakers Ford Motor, General Motors and Stellantis. The deadlock ended after Hyundai agreed to increase annual wage of its workers by around 12 per cent.

Hyundai South Korea
Customers look at Hyundai Motor vehicles on display at the company's Motorstudio showroom in Goyang, South Korea. The carmaker has averted a major strike by its workers' union over demands of higher wages. (Bloomberg)
Hyundai South Korea
Customers look at Hyundai Motor vehicles on display at the company's Motorstudio showroom in Goyang, South Korea. The carmaker has averted a major strike by its workers' union over demands of higher wages.

Hyundai and Kia faced a major workers' union strike over demands for higher pay packages and for the retirement age to be increased. The National Labor Relations Commission had allowed the Hyundai's unionised workers to go on strike last month. Hyundai's workers union is one of the biggest in South Korea with nearly 45,000 members.

Last week, the union members held a voting on whether to hold a strike against the carmaker over the demands which included higher wages, a performance bonus and an increase in the mandatory retirement age to 64 from 60. While about 41 per cent rejected the deal, others had approved the tentative agreement with the carmaker to settle the matter.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
₹ 6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV9
₹90 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV6
₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Had the union workers went go ahead with the planned strike, it would have been the first wage-related conflict atHyundai in South Korea in five years. Workers at Hyundai Motor, world's third largest carmaker by sales along with its sister concern Kia, last went on strike in 2018. In July, the workers' union had held a four-hour strike for one day in support of a general strike.

A similar strike is held across the Pacific Ocean, in the United States, where United Auto Workers (UAW) is holding strike on similar demands against the three largest carmakers - Ford Motor, General Motors and Stellantis. The strike, which basically demands fair pay and share of profit made by the Detroit's famous Big Three carmakers, has been on for the past four days.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2023, 08:59 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Hyundai Hyundai Kia

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,299 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.