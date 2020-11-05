Hyundai joins IONITY, Europe’s EV charging network, for its electric vehicles

Hyundai has joined IONITY, one of Europe's leading high-power electric vehicle charging network, as a strategic partner and shareholder. Through its participation in this joint venture, Hyundai Motor Group – including Hyundai and Kia Motors – will drive the expansion of the high-power charging network along Europe's highways, promoting zero-emission mobility.

The IONITY charging network uses the European CCS (Combined Charging System) charging standard. Since the network uses 100 percent renewable energies, drivers of electric vehicles are not only able to travel emission-free, but also CO2-neutral.

"For Hyundai and Kia, product and customer experience is closely related to convenience and real benefits. By investing in IONITY, we are now part of one of the most comprehensive charging infrastructure networks in Europe," says Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “We are committed to provide holistic solutions to make it easier than ever for people to make the switch to eco-mobility."

“With the addition of Hyundai Motor Group, we welcome aboard a committed partner with international experience in the field of electric mobility," says Michael Hajesch, CEO of IONITY. “From today, we will jointly pursue the goal of educating people about e-mobility and promoting innovations in this area in order to make traveling with electric vehicles the new normal, especially on long journeys."

IONITY was founded in 2017 and is a joint venture by BMW Group, Mercedes Benz AG, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Group and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche.

IONITY builds and operates a high-power charging (HPC) network along Europe's highways, using state-of-the-art technology with a charging capacity of up to 350 kW. This helps electric vehicle owner benefit from maximum charging speeds while taking a break on their journey. Every IONITY charging station consists of an average of four charging points.