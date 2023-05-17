Flying version of Hyundai Prophecy concept EV to feature in new Spider-Man movie

Hyundai Motor Company has once again teamed up with Sony Pictures, this time on its upcoming animated movie - ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. Set to release on June 2 worldwide, the movie will feature a flying version of the Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV, on which the company's Ioniq 6 EV is based. The film will also showcase various examples of Hyundai's future mobility vision.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', which is the sequel to the Academy Award-winning, 2018-film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', will showcase Hyundai's advanced air mobility vision(AAM). This future mobility concept utilizes air space to reduce transit time. Then there will be some purpose-built vehicles (PBV) which are designed to accommodate diverse urban lifestyles.

The animated film will also feature a ‘Hub’, a space for mobility transfer and community activities. There will be a fictional self-driving robotaxi too, which is based on the Hyundai Pony. All of these futuristic vehicles and mobility concepts will be shown in the backdrop of ‘Nueva York’, a city in the Spider-Verse in the year 2099.

The partnership will also entail an animated TV commercial featuring Spider-Man, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5, in the backdrop of a new song produced by American record producer Metro Boomin. The campaign that will go on between May and July will also include Spider-Verse-themed social media content and a behind-the-scenes film about Hyundai’s future mobility concepts. An offline promotional exhibition will also be a part of this campaign.

Hyundai and Sony had first inked a partnership in 2020 to globally promote the company's human-centered mobility vision. Previously, the 2021 film - ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ - showcased the brand's Ioniq 5 EV and Tucson SUV. In 2022, ‘Uncharted’ showcased the Hyundai Tucson Beast concept SUV and various other production cars from the company.

First Published Date: