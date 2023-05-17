Flying version of Hyundai Prophecy concept EV to feature in new Spider-Man movie

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hyundai Motor Company has once again teamed up with Sony Pictures, this time on its upcoming animated movie - ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. Set to release on June 2 worldwide, the movie will feature a flying version of the Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV, on which the company's Ioniq 6 EV is based. The film will also showcase various examples of Hyundai's future mobility vision.
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', which is the sequel to the Academy Award-winning, 2018-film 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', will showcase Hyundai's advanced air mobility vision(AAM). This future mobility concept utilizes air space to reduce transit time. Then there will be some purpose-built vehicles (PBV) which are designed to accommodate diverse urban lifestyles.
The animated film will also feature a ‘Hub’, a space for mobility transfer and community activities. There will be a fictional self-driving robotaxi too, which is based on the Hyundai Pony. All of these futuristic vehicles and mobility concepts will be shown in the backdrop of ‘Nueva York’, a city in the Spider-Verse in the year 2099.
The partnership will also entail an animated TV commercial featuring Spider-Man, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5, in the backdrop of a new song produced by American record producer Metro Boomin. The campaign that will go on between May and July will also include Spider-Verse-themed social media content and a behind-the-scenes film about Hyundai’s future mobility concepts. An offline promotional exhibition will also be a part of this campaign.
Hyundai and Sony had first inked a partnership in 2020 to globally promote the company's human-centered mobility vision. Previously, the 2021 film - ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ - showcased the brand's Ioniq 5 EV and Tucson SUV. In 2022, ‘Uncharted’ showcased the Hyundai Tucson Beast concept SUV and various other production cars from the company.