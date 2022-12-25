Hyundai Ioniq 5 solely powers a remote reindeer farm

A Hyundai Ioniq 5, equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, powered a remote reindeer farm in Tromsø, Norway for three continuous days. The vehicle acted as the sole source of power in a region of the world that exists off the electrical grid, demonstrating the transition to a smart and clean mobility solution. Apart from the this, the Ioniq 5 also supplied energy to an off-grid cabin for a cosy dinner, only using the V2L function of the vehicle.

The V2L technology provides the ability to power and charge their electronic devices all without generating emissions. That means that, even in regions of the world that exist off-grid, V2L can power modern and electrified lifestyles, helping off-grid locations around the world meet their energy requirements with this alternative solution to non-renewable energy sources.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a 220-volt V2L outlet which is situated below the rear seats.

The V2L technology is a bi-directional power transfer system, in which the energy stored in an electric vehicle's battery, which is then transferred to an electric device in need of power. To offer this function, the software of the EV must support an onboard converter that converts direct current (DC) from the battery into alternating current (AC).

Hyundai Motor Company's models that are based on the BEV-dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) such as Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, arrive with V2L capabilities as standard. The Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) mounted on the platform allows electricity to flow in two directions, both to and from the vehicle's battery.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with a 220-volt V2L outlet which is situated below the rear seats. An additional external recharging outlet, which requires a specific adapter from Hyundai Mobis, can supply up to 3.6 kW of power. Such technology underlines Hyundai's position as Smart and Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.

