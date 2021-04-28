Hyundai Creta SUV to cost more, third price hike since launch

As the Indian customers wait eagerly for the new Hyundai Alcazar SUV, the Korean carmaker has increased the price of its best-selling SUV Creta. In the latest hike, Hyundai has increased the price of Creta SUV across most of the variants. This is the third time that Creta SUV prices have been hiked, and the second instance this year.

First showcased at the Auto Expo in February, 2020, Hyundai Motor had launched the second-generation Creta SUV in March last year, just before the country went into lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic. Hyundai offers the Creta SUV in five different variants which include E, EX, S, SX and SX (O).

The price of diesel variants of the new Creta has been increased by ₹19,600 and the price of petrol variants has been increased by ₹13,600. The base variant of its petrol engine is the only one that has been spared from the latest price increase. It remains at ₹9,99,990.

In petrol, the top variant of Creta SUV will now come at a price of ₹17,67,400. At the same time, the base variant of the diesel engine has been priced at ₹10,51,000 and the top variant has been priced at ₹17,62,400. All these prices are according to the ex-showroom Delhi.

The Hyundai Creta is the mid-size SUV segment's best-seller for quite some time now. In terms of dimensions, the car is 4,300 mm in length, has a width of 1790 mm and a wheelbase of 2,610 mm.

The Creta SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. Creta SUV is also offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. The SUV can be had with either manual or automatic transmission option.

Hyundai has packed the new generation Creta SUV with several features. These include LED projector headlamps, day time running lights with cascading grille. Other features include a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, wireless charging, ventilated front seat, keyless entry, push button to start and stop the vehicle, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, air purifying system, tyre pressure monitoring system, multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD) and many more.