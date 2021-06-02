How used batteries from Skoda EVs can provide power for fast-charging stations

Skoda Auto has introduced a smart energy storage system that utilizes used batteries from Skoda electric vehicles (EVs) such as the Enyaq iV, Superb iV, Octavia iV and Octavia RS iV. This gives a second life cycle to the batteries, effectively reducing their carbon footprint.

The energy storage systems can hold up to 20 batteries from the plug-in hybrid models Superb iV and Octavia iV, each with 13 kWh, or five 82 kWh batteries from the Enyaq iV electric SUV. The unit's total capacity is of up to 328 kWh, implying that it can also be used to supply energy to fast-charging stations with a transmission power of up to 150 kW.

The energy storage units can be scaled up or down, and the batteries can be exchanged easily, if required. Skoda, in partnership with IBG Česko, plans to build more than 4,000 of these sustainable power units in the coming years.

Skoda's sustainable energy storage system

After successfully completed a pilot project in Prague, the storage units are currently being deployed at Skoda's dealerships across Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands and Slovakia, as 160 pre-orders have been received. Apart from fast charging of EVs, dealers can also utilize the energy grids for lighting and air-conditioning in showrooms and workshops.

For the first few units of the energy storage system, Skoda will use batteries from test and pre-production electric vehicles. Later, cells from used production vehicles will be put through a second life cycle. The capacity of the batteries in the stationary storage systems only drops by around two per cent a year. Thus, its lifecycle extends to up to 15 years, significantly improving its carbon footprint.

To make the project even more sustainable, Skoda will process the batteries at the end of this second life cycle in a controlled process. The recovered raw materials will then be used to produce new batteries. Skoda issues a two-year warranty on the energy storage systems and an eight-month warranty for the second-life batteries used.