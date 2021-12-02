Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Honda EV plans in low gear but patience and partnership may be buzz words
Honda e is the only fully-electric model from the company and it is available in select European markets at present.

Honda EV plans in low gear but patience and partnership may be buzz words

2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2021, 09:38 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Honda is aiming for 10 EVs in the next five years although CEO Toshihiro Mibe is clear rushing into the world of battery power isn't the strategy at present.

Honda does not figure prominently in the list of car manufacturers with a dominant say in the electric vehicle (EV field of play. Despite being an early entrant in the hybrid technology, the Japanese car maker is fairly behind many of its rivals in the global market when it comes to battery-powered four-wheeled options.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

But being behind may also mean a lot of potential to gather pace and possibly catch up. And that's just what Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe is digging in for.

While the Honda e may be the only full electric vehicle on offer from the company at present, it is only available in select European markets. But Mibe expects the company to go full electric come 2040. Plans of as many as 10 new EVs over the course of the next five years have been confirmed.

What's the rush?

Mibe reportedly feels that it may be rather unwise to race into the world of electric mobility. “We feel there's a rush to electrification, particularly after Biden (US President Joe Biden) took office. But it is still going to take some time. So, we don't want to focus too much effort onto it right now and wear ourselves out," he was quoted as saying by Automotive News.

Power in partnership

Mibe has made it clear that at the present stage, Honda must consider walking down the EV path with a companion rather than making it a solo drive. “At this point, I don't think we should be doing it alone. We should team with partners like General Motors and then build to a certain volume to ensure business feasibility," he reportedly said. “That's the strategy we have for the initial period in North America. Once we reach a certain volume, we will consider rolling out Honda original products. And not just EV products."

Honda and GM have been partners in hydrogen fuel cell and electric vehicles but building on this partnership, according to Mibe, would be the best way forward even if many others well a partnership with another Japanese car maker - like Toyota, for instance, would have been more prudent.

In any case, Honda for now appears content to play the EV game with patience rather than go all out.

  • First Published Date : 02 Dec 2021, 09:38 AM IST