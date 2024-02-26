Hit by car, dragged on bonnet - Ghaziabad sees two road rage cases within a week

Ghaziabad saw two cases of road rage where a car hit and dragged victim on bonnet for few kilometres while the other evaded cops by driving rashly in reverse gear on a busy road. In the latest case, a sedan was seen allegedly hitting a person before dragging him on bonnet for two kilometres on Sunday. The video, captured through a CCTV, went viral on social media platforms pointing at the number of increasing cases of traffic rule violation in the district. The video surfaces about a week after a rashly driven Hyundai i20 car was seen running in reverse to evade cops on Hindon Elevated Road.

According to Ghaziabad Police, the incident took place when the victim's car was involved in an accident with the other car. The victim, named Ramesh Singh confronted Tarang Jain, the driver of the sedan, after the incident. When he tried to stop the car by standing in front of it, Tarang decided to drive off. Ramesh decided to jump on the bonnet of the sedan to save himself. Instead of stopping, Tarang kept on driving the sedan with Ramesh clinging on to the bonnet in desperate attempt to save his life.

Police said that Ramesh was rescued when some of the passing vehicles stopped Tarang after a few kilometres. Tarang was also beaten up by crowd after Ramesh was rescued. Swatantra Kumar Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Indirapuram, said, “The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and sent to jail."

The incident comes to light a day after police nabbed another person who was seen driving his car rashly on a busy stretch of road. The video of the incident, which happened on Hindon Elevated Road, went viral on social media where a Hyundai i20 car was seen evading the cops by fleeing in reverse. The video shows a police car driving in the wrong direction while chasing the i20 car, that was trying to avoid arrest.

According to police, there was a complaint on Wednesday night about a person driving a car at a high speed on the road. Though the car managed to escape, police nabbed the accused by tracking down his vehicle. Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon), said, “The accused has been identified as one Kuldeep Sharma. We have seized the vehicle and arrested the accused on Saturday." Police also said that the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

