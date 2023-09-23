Follow these tips to prepare your car for a road trip this festive season

With festive season and extended off days, people often plan short road trips
Follow these tips to get your car ready for the trip and get, set, go!
Examine the battery: A fully charged battery will ensure a smooth and hassle-free trip
Top up oils and fluids such as engine oil, brake oil, transmission oil, engine coolant, etc
Change/clean air filters: A dirty air filter impacts in-cabin experience and results in higher fuel consumption
Check all brakes: This is one of the most points factors for a safe journey
Fuel up at the start of the trip: It will save you from the hassle of finding pumps during the trip
Ensure all important documents are in place and have not expired, especially insurance and PUC
These basic car maintenance tips will ensure you enjoy every bit of your road trip