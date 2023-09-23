Follow these tips to prepare your car for a road trip this festive season

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 23, 2023

With festive season and extended off days, people often plan short road trips

Follow these tips to get your car ready for the trip and get, set, go!

Examine the battery: A fully charged battery will ensure a smooth and hassle-free trip

Top up oils and fluids such as engine oil, brake oil, transmission oil, engine coolant, etc

Change/clean air filters: A dirty air filter impacts in-cabin experience and results in higher fuel consumption

Check all brakes: This is one of the most points factors for a safe journey

Fuel up at the start of the trip: It will save you from the hassle of finding pumps during the trip

Ensure all important documents are in place and have not expired, especially insurance and PUC

These basic car maintenance tips will ensure you enjoy every bit of your road trip
For detailed report...
Click Here