Hindustan Petroleum partners Tata Power to set up EV charging stations

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Tata Power have joined hands to set up end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the former's retail outlets in multiple cities as well as along major highways across the country. Tata Power will provide its EV charging infrastructure that enables charging via the company's 'EZ Charge Mobile' platform, at HPCL petrol pumps.

The partnership, that is on the lines of the government's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), will encourage EV owners to charge their battery-powered vehicles across various petrol pumps. Tata Power currently has a network of over 500 public chargers across over 100 cities that have been set up at petrol pumps, metro stations, shopping malls, theatres and highways. These charging stations are available across all segments of the EV ecosystem including public, captive charging, home and workplace charging as well as ultra-rapid chargers for buses.

The Tata Group company believes that the pact with Hindustan Petroleum will benefit the EV users by providing them easy access to charging points as well as by helping remove their range anxiety. Thus, helping in wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country as development and availability of charging infrastructure is an essential requirement for penetration of green mobility.

Hindustan Petroleum's Executive Director (Retail), Sai Kumar Suri, told PTI that the pact with Tata Power will help create a pan-India charging ecosystem with end-to-end solutions. HPCL has a network of over 18,000 retail outlets while Tata Power has a strong presence and expertise in the EV charging segment. Thus, their pact aims to develop charging infrastructure for vehicles using the latest technological platform. "HPCL as a key player in the energy sector is committed to providing sustainable energy solutions to our customers," Suri said.

(with inputs from PTI)