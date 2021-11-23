Hero MotoCorp registers ‘Vida’ name for its electric scooter business

Hero MotoCorp is going all guns blazing with its electric vehicle business for which it has already laid the foundation stone. The company previously announced the manufacturing plans for its upcoming scooter which will be launched in the Indian market by the first quarter of 2022. Now the company has registered the name ‘Vida’ which is likely to be used for its electric two-wheeler business.

Hero MotoCorp cannot sell EVs with the ‘Hero’ name because of Hero Electric. Thus the company is mulling a new name that would be used to represent its EV endeavor. Hero has filed a patent for several names including Vida, Vida MotoCorp, Vida EV, Vida Electric, Vida Scooters and even Vida Motorcycles. Interesting to note, the company is ready to keep the possibilities open for a battery-powered motorcycle.

The company has already initiated the development of its electric scooter which will make its official debut by March 2022. It has also previously struck an agreement with Taiwanese company Gogoro for battery swapping technology.

India's biggest two-wheeler maker has also virtually shared a glimpse of its battery-powered scooter earlier in 2021. The glimpse was rolled out in August this year as part of the Hero's 10th-anniversary celebrations.

When launched, Hero's first EV will give a tough fight to the already established rivals such as the Bajaj Chetak electric, Ather 450X and TVS iQube among others. Hero will also most likely price the scooter aggressively to catch up with its rivals. Expect the scooter to come under ₹1 lakh.