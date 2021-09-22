Hero MotoCorp achieves its second Guinness World Records title

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it has achieved the Guinness World Records title for creating the ‘Largest Online Photo Album of People Planting Plants’. Under its ‘Hero Green Drive’ initiative, images of 132,775 people planting plants were received that made the new record.

The record for the ‘Largest Photo Album of People Planting Plants’ was announced to mark the International Zero Emissions Day on September 21, 2021.

The Guinness World Records Adjudicator was virtually present to witness the world record attempt.

India's largest two-wheeler maker said that it comes out as the second consecutive world record by Hero MotoCorp, as the company has previously clinched the Guinness World Record for creating the ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’ in August 2021. A total number of 1845 units of Splendor+ were used in making the logo at the company's manufacturing plant in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the occasion, Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning and Strategy, Hero MotoCorp said, “The year 2021 began with a lot of excitement as we celebrated the monumental milestone of 100 Million cumulative sales. Since then, we have had several significant milestones such as the 10th anniversary year of the Hero Brand, Guinness World Records of the Largest Motorcycle Logo, record sales of one lakh units in a single day and now Guinness World Records™️ title for the 'Largest Online Photo Album of People Planting Plants', with 137,775 plants being planted and recorded on picture. Through this record, we have proven that Hero MotoCorp is committed to make our planet greener, while still abiding to strict covid-19 protocols."