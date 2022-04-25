Hero Electric to deploy 1,000 electric scooters to tech logistic company 

The first 50 units of electric scooters to be provided by Hero Electric to EVIFY are already in production and will be delivered by next month.

Hero Electric announced on Monday that it has collaborated with EVIFY, a tech-enabled electric vehicle-based logistics company, to provide them with 1,000 electric scooters in the next two years. The first 50 units are already in production and will be delivered by next month. Additionally, Hero Electric will also deliver 500 EVs which will be deployed by EVIFY in multiple Tier-II and Tier-III cities by the end of the year.

These B2B partnerships will enable the EV industry to exchange and utilise partner expertise and push toward the zero-emission vision, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement. “Fostering this vision, we have partnered with EVIFY to support their vision of electrifying the last mile delivery segment," added Gill.

Adding to this, EVIFY CEO Devrishi Arora said, “We see massive potential in the ongoing EV revolution becoming a major factor in enabling the transformation of logistics solutions. This partnership will help us reimagine the EV logistics landscape in India."

Hero electric recently also partnered with Even Cargo and announced deployment of 10,000 electric vehicles. Even Cargo is the country's first women-only delivery platform. The EV company aims to achieve this figure by 2025. Hero Electric also collaborated with the last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax to provide them with 10,000 electric vehicles.

Previously, the EV maker also got into a partnership with Sun Mobility to deploy 10,000 electric scooters that featured swappable battery technology. Both the companies had stated that they will start to fan out these electric vehicles in the next three months to reach the goal of 10,000 EVs by the end of this year.

