Greaves Finance announces EV Dreamfest initiative for faster EV adoption

Greaves Cotton on Wednesday announced enhanced access to finance for electric vehicles as part of Greaves Electric Mobility via its NBFC subsidiary Greaves Finance. As part of the new announcement, the program allows the customers with services like Instant loan disbursement, low interest rates, simple and quick financing choices with low cost EMIs, and access to affordable financing options.

With the commencement of festive season 2021, the company aims to tap EV enthusiasts wanting to own electric vehicles with various easy financing options to make EV buying easy. The company announced that it has a wide range of financing options for electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers & are now available at select Ampere dealerships, AutoEVmart and Greaves Retail outlets.

Speaking on the announcement, Ravindra Pathak, Head Greaves Finance, Greaves Cotton Limited, said, “Greaves is ready to be the enabler that helps in expanding access to sustainable mobility for a wide variety of consumers while also providing hassle-free and personalized financing options for e-2W and e-3W buyers. The EV Dreamfest will enable customers to realise their ambition of purchasing an electric vehicle."

The EV maker shared that it is supporting EV adoption in India with its various new initiatives. It aims to cater to both B2C and B2B domains and provide uninterrupted last-mile mobility of people. Its newly introduced EV Dreamfest initiative will, in the longer run, assist the burgeoning EV ecosystem thanks to the flexible finance options.