Gorakhpur to be connected with Siliguri through new 600 km expressway
The non-availability of direct road between Gorakhpur and Siliguri results in nearly a day to cover the distance between these two cities.

Gorakhpur to be connected with Siliguri through new 600 km expressway

Updated: 23 Nov 2021, 02:17 PM IST

  The proposed expressway is claimed to reduce the distance between two cities to less than 600 km and around 416 km of that will pass through Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur is all set to be connected with West Bengal's Siliguri through a new expressway, which will be the second such road in Bihar, reports Livehindustan. The report claims that the proposed expressway will pass through districts of north Bihar.

The report also says that Bihar is all set to get a total of four expressways. One of them is being constructed between Aurangabad and Jaynagar. A second one is also being constructed between Raxaul and Patna, which will go connect Kolkata as well. A third one has been proposed between Buxar and Bhagalpur.

Currently, there is no direct road connecting Gorakhpur with Siliguri, which is considered as the gateway to north-east India. The non-availability of direct road between Gorakhpur and Siliguri results in nearly a day to cover the distance between these two cities. The proposed expressway is claimed to reduce the distance between two cities to less than 600 km and around 416 km of that will pass through Bihar.

The report claims that central government has given in-principle approval for the expressway and road construction ministry of Bihar will soon commence construction.

The Gorakhpur-Siliguri expressway is reportedly going to be a greenfield expressway and won't include any of the existing roads. It will have several link roads connected with different cities and towns. The report also says that considering the speed of the vehicles remain very high on the expressways, alignment of the upcoming expressway will be kept in such a manner that the road will be straight.

The road will not only improve connectivity in the region but will improve economy as well. Also, it would prove to be a lifeline for those living in north Bihar.

  First Published Date : 23 Nov 2021, 02:17 PM IST