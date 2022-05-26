HT Auto
Home Auto News Google's New Street View Camera Can Fit On Any Car; To Launch Next Year

Google's new street-view camera can fit on any car; to launch next year

The new Google street-view camera is set to launch next year and is small enough to be shipped pretty much anywhere around the globe.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 May 2022, 12:10 PM
The new Google Street View camera can be easily attached to any roof rack and users will be able to operate it with a mobile device.
The new Google Street View camera can be easily attached to any roof rack and users will be able to operate it with a mobile device.
The new Google Street View camera can be easily attached to any roof rack and users will be able to operate it with a mobile device.
The new Google Street View camera can be easily attached to any roof rack and users will be able to operate it with a mobile device.

Google Street View is celebrating its 15 year anniversary and to celebrate this, the tech company has developed a new Street View Camera that is small enough to fit on any vehicle. The camera has been described as something that is roughly the same size as a housecat and weighs just 15 pounds or seven kgs. The new camera is still in pilot mode.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹10Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.93Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.58Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The tech giant will get all of the power and resolution of an entire Street View Car into the unit, and will shrink it down to something that’s small enough to easily be lifted by a human. The camera is set to launch next year and is small enough to be shipped pretty much anywhere around the globe. This will also make it an ideal device to be used by partners in areas that have not been mapped as extensively, for example the Amazon rainforest.

(Also read | This country to deploy special cameras to crackdown on distracted driving)

The new Google Street View camera can be easily attached to any roof rack and users will be able to operate it with a mobile device. This implies that vehicles won't need to be specialized in an extensive way and users won't need any complex processing equipment. This will also allow Google to add hybrids and EVs to its fleet of vehicles.

The lidar-based camera system will be able to collect imagery with even more detail and will also be able to add customization. Things like lane markings, speed limits, and even potholes will be seen by the camera. With these new features, Google's Maps and Street View programs will become even more useful. The company plans to use AI to make its Maps as up-to-date as possible and Live View will allow users to overlay directions over the real world with augmented reality.

First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 12:08 PM IST
TAGS: lidar Google road safety
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

In pics: BMW i4 electric sedan launched with 590 km of range
In pics: BMW i4 electric sedan launched with 590 km of range
Hyundai Venue reaches three lakh sales milestone in three years since launch
Hyundai Venue reaches three lakh sales milestone in three years since launch
India-made Royal Enfield Classic 350, Meteor launched in Malaysia
India-made Royal Enfield Classic 350, Meteor launched in Malaysia
BMW i4 e-sedan launched at ₹69.90 lakh, promises 590 km on a single charge
BMW i4 e-sedan launched at 69.90 lakh, promises 590 km on a single charge
Hindustan Motors aims comeback as EV company, plans electric scooters and cars
Hindustan Motors aims comeback as EV company, plans electric scooters and cars

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city