Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai gears up to celebrate the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival from today, September 19. To avoid traffic congestion in the city, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued advisory for commuters for the entire period. The festival, also known as Ganeshotsav, will culminate on September 29 with the immersion of the idol. The city's traffic police department has made several arrangements to keep traffic flow as smooth as possible and avoid logjams during this period.

Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory which has details on traffic movements, road diversions as well as restrictions on all kind of vehicles. It says that there will be a complete ban on entry of all heavy commercial vehicles and private buses in South Mumbai. The advisory reads, "There will be a ban on the operation of private buses and heavy vehicles in South Mumbai on September 21,24,26 and 29. Between September 19 to 29, all types of heavy vehicles are allowed to operate between midnight and 7 AM, except September 21,24,26 and 29 in South Mumbai.

Besides banning movement of trucks and private buses during the day, the advisory has also listed several moves to ease traffic flow during these days. It says that on days other than September 19 and 29 heavy vehicles will be allowed in south Mumbai between midnight to 7am.

Mumbai Traffic Police has also said that there will be no restrictions on vehicles delivering essential supplies or those with medical emergency. The advisory says that essential service-providing vehicles like those carrying vegetables, milk, bakery products, drinking water and petroleum products, or ambulances, government and semi-government vehicles and school buses will be allowed to ply on the streets of Mumbai without any restrictions.

Mumbai Traffic Police has also issued parking guidelines for all kind of vehicles to avoid congestion. The advisory says that all heavy vehicles and private buses should be only parked at their designated spots or rented spaces or on authorised pay lots. The notification also advised private vehicle owners to avoid unauthorised parking on roads during these days to avoid getting towed.

