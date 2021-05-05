The automobile industry is witnessing several megatrends that are disrupting the conventional industry and the business model as well. The auto industry is not anymore dominated by conventional OEMs, but several startups and technology companies around the world are coming forward to lead the transformation in the segment. In fact, in many cases, these startups and technology firms are bringing major disruption in the sector, being part of the CASE.

As the auto industry is focusing more on electric vehicles, autonomous driving technology, the importance of startups and technology companies are growing significantly. Some of the technology companies that are known for making smartphones have already come to the fore with their electric and self-driving car projects.

Here are the global technology majors that are vying for a chunk of the world electric and autonomous car market pie.