Apple
Apple started its Project Titan back in 2014, with more than 1,000 car experts and engineers developing an electric vehicle. The project has witnessed several headwinds including internal strife, leadership issues, and other problems, etc. However, the consumer technology product giant has overcome development problems and is moving ahead with plans to develop a consumer-facing autonomous car.
In December 2020, it was confirmed that Apple is working to launch a car in the next three to six years. Apple is working with Hyundai as a manufacturing partner to produce the vehicles, and the tech firm is developing next-level battery technology to extend range and efficiency. Apple's initial vehicle chassis could be based on Hyundai's E-GMP electric vehicle platform.
Apple might also work with General Motors and Stellantis for subsequent models. The collaboration with manufacturing partners is aimed at shortening the car development time. The Apple car is expected to be sold as a very high-end model or significantly higher than a standard electric vehicle.