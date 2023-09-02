Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: Where to watch live action, when to watch in India

Formula 1 2023 will enter its crucial phase on Sunday for the 15th race this season. With Red Bull Honda and its ace driver Max Verstappen leading the constructor's and driver's leader board, the premier motorsport is gearing up for an exciting finish. With nine more races to go this season, all other teams and drivers will be putting their best foot forward to keep Verstappen and his team from consecutive championship title wins. Here is how and when you can catch all the live action.

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: Where to watch livestream

Formula 1 has stopped livestream of qualifiers and races for free on OTT platforms like Disney Plus or Star Sports. Formula 1 now has its own OTT platform called F1 TV. The OTT platform is available in two different packages. The first one, called F1 TV Access, offers all the latest updates on races, but will not livestream them. Instead it will offer delayed telecast of the F1 races. The second one, called F1 TV Pro, will offer live streaming. One can buy its yearly subscription for ₹2,477 or for as less as ₹330 per month. It is also offering discounts for the rest of the races this year.

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: When to watch livestream

The practice sessions were over on Friday. It's time for the qualifiers and the main race on Sunday, September 3. Today, the qualifiers start at 2:00 PM local time. The qualifying runs will be completed in about and hour. On Sunday, the race will start at 1:00 PM local time.

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: India timing

In India, one will be able to catch the livestream from 7:30 PM today. It will go on till 8:30 PM. On race day, the livestream for the Italian Grand Prix will begin an hour earlier at 6:30 PM.

Besides live streaming, F1 TV Pro also offers additional benefits to subscribers. These include on-demand live races, access to live telemetry, team radio channels, onboard cameras of all drivers, in-depth pre-race and post-race analysis among others.

