Ford recalls more than 35,000 units of Mustang Mach-E EVs. Here's why
Ford has recalled 38,714 units of Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles due to issue concerning windshield and sunroofs.
Dealers have been directed to resolve these issues free of cost.
Ford has recalled those Mustang Mach-E EVs that were manufactured from February 24 and June 18 this year due to potential improper bonded windshields and sunroofs. According to a report by Automotive News, a total of 38,714 units of electric vehicles in North America and Europe have been recalled.
According to another report by Inside EVs, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration listed the recall on September 14.
It highlighted that 38,714 Mach-E EVs have an issue related to the windshield problem. This has a possibility to get separated during an accident. Additional 27,318 units of Mach-Es pose a bonding problem with the panoramic sunroof that can come out while the user is driving. Ford has stated that it is however unaware of any accident or injuries that may have taken place due to these two shortcomings. The company will replace the windshield and sunroofs at the dealerships of the recalled models.
Owners of these EVs will receive their notification letters concerning both problems by 27 October 2021. Dealers have been directed to replace the windshield and put additional urethane adhesive in case of panoramic sunroof bonding. Both of these services will be provided to the owners free of cost.
Earlier this month, a report by The Detroit News stated that Ford paused the production of Mustang at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant over a gas leakage issue. It claimed that the fumes of the gas were traced from a pipe that fueled the vehicles produced in the factory.