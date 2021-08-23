Ford offers all-white styling package for Mustang nameplate after 28 years

Ford is offering a new all-while styling package, called the new ‘Mustang Ice White Edition Appearance Package’ for both its Mustang Mach-E and Mustang coupe for 2022 model year. This marks the first time in 28 years that the carmaker is offering a white-on-white styling for the Mustang nameplate and the first time ever for the coupe.



The all-white package will be available on Mustang Mach-E Premium, Mustang EcoBoost Premium and Mustang GT Premium variants. The package is a homage to the original 90s Triple White Fox body Mustang which saw only 1,500 units being produced. Just like its ancestor, Ford expects the new iced-out Mustang to become a hot collectible for future generations. In fact, the latest styling package is also the first to be shared across the Mustang family.



(Also read | Ford subjects Mustang Mach-E to torture testing for checking its durability)



To get an iced-out effect on the outside of the Mach-E, it has been finished in Star White Metallic Tri-Coat paint. Star White mirror caps and wheel lip moldings further accentuate the iced-out effect. The grille features an Oxford White pony badge that also appears between the tri-bar taillamps. The vehicles ride on 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with Oxford White-painted pockets.



The 2022 Mustang Mach-E's cabin gets a light Space Gray tone on the seats, center console and door-panel armrests. A Bright Silver hex-patterned instrument panel and an Oxford White pony badge on the steering wheel add to the white theme.



(Also read | Ford honours WWII women Airforce pilots with one-off custom 2021 Mustang Mach-E)



On the Mustang coupe, the iced-out effect has been achieved by painting its exterior in Oxford White paint. It features iced-out taillamps, heritage-inspired 19x9-inch wheels in body colour with machine-surfaced pockets, Oxford White pony badges and fender badging.



Its interior features black and white tone. There are Oxford White leather seat inserts at the front and rear and the same theme on leather door panels. White accent stitching on the center console, door panels, shifter boot and headrests accentuate the all-white themed cabin.

Share Via