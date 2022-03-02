Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Ford May Run Ev, Ice As Separate Businesses. What Could It Mean?

Ford may run EV, ICE as separate businesses. What could it mean? 

Ford has big plans of producing as many as six lakh EVs each year from 2023 onwards.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 11:08 AM
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has received more than 1,60,000 reservations. (Ford)

Ford Motor Co. has been doggedly chasing its electric dreams in recent years and with the launch of - and positive response to, the Ford F-150 Lightning, the company is shifting to the top gear in its electrification plans. A Reuters report based on sources now suggests that the American auto giant may announce plans of running its electric vehicle (EV) and conventional vehicle as separate businesses.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Citing information provided by sources, the report states that Ford could operate the two businesses separately and with separate names with both still continuing to be under the Ford corporate shield.

This could eventually lead to separate financial results being announced and provide a better, more streamlined focus on electric and conventional vehicles in the times to come.

Ford officials have not confirmed the possible move but a big-time focus on catching up with the likes of Tesla has been long known. ""We know our competition is Nio and Tesla, and we have to beat them, not match them," said Jim Farley, Ford Chief Executive, in a conference last week.

Ford eventually plans to manufacture as many as six lakh EVs by 2023 with Mach-E and F-150 Lightning leading the way forward. The eventual aim is to have 40 per cent of all sales from EVs by 2030.

In recent years, companies like GM, Hyundai, Mercedes and Volkswagen have been looking at closing the gap that EV leader Tesla has the world over. With more and more EVs being offered, better charging infrastructure and the cost of batteries expected to come down, many experts say that EVs are going to be far more common than ever before in the times to come.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 11:07 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford F-150 Lightning Ford Motor Company EV Electric vehicle electric car electric mobility
Related Stories
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno drive review: Hatchback superstar has a makeover
02 Mar 2022
Royal Enfield sales plunge 15% in February
02 Mar 2022
Honda CRF 190L Adventure design registered in India. Rivals Hero XPulse 200
02 Mar 2022
Honda Gold Wing tourer to get HUD, Radar Adaptive Cruise Control suggests patent
02 Mar 2022
Jeep reveals its first-ever electric SUV, will go on sale next year
01 Mar 2022
Nissan India sells 6662 cars in February, Magnite boosts numbers
01 Mar 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS