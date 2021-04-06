Flipkart partners Mahindra Logistics to expedite EV usage in last mile delivery

Flipkart has partnered with Mahindra Logistics to expedite use of electric vehicles in last mile delivery as the company has pledged 100 per cent transition to electric vehicles by 2030 by deploying over 25,000 EVs in the fleet by the decade-end.

Mahindra Logistics, which has already launched an electric last mile delivery service - EDEL - in six cities, has partnered with consumer and e-commerce companies to provide its services. The logistics firm will work various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to support Flipkart's sustainable transition to EVs.

Flipkart also has already introduced two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles in its supply chain and its partnership with Mahindra's EDEL will further accelerate its journey towards sustainability. It will be helped in deployment of EVs at a national scale along with enhanced infrastructure and technology support such as charging, tracking, asset, safety, and cost. Other services include parking lots, training workforce, route planning and battery swapping stations in the near future.

EDEL's presence in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, alongside a plan to cover top 20 cities by year-end, will facilitate Flipkart's pan-India supply to move to EVs.

Flipkart also recently announced its partnership with electric vehicle manufacturers including Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio to deploy EVs in its logistics fleet across the country. "Electrification of the logistics fleet is an important part of Flipkart's larger sustainability goal and a key focus area for the company," the group's SVP of Supply Chain, Hemant Badri, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Last year in August, Flipkart also became the first Indian e-commerce marketplace to join EV100 programme which seeks to bring together companies committed to accelerating the move towards EVs. Earlier this year, Amazon India announced that it will introduce around 10,000 units of electric vehicles in its fleet by 2025.

Electrification of these logisitcs fleets could be a major shot in the arm for the EV movement in India which has begun gathering pace.

(with inputs from agencies)