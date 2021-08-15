First Ola Electric S1 scooter rolls out from Ola Futurefactory

The very first Ola Electric S1 scooter has rolled out from the Ola Futurefactory based in Tamil Nadu. The first e-scooter came out of the factory within six months from the start of building of the phase one of the EV maker's plant. The Ola S1 is all set to be launched in the country later today at 2 pm.Sharing an image on Twitter of a pink-coloured Ola Electric scooter just rolled out of the assembly line, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal congratulated the team and wrote, “Built the first scooter in our Futurefactory today! From barren land in Feb to this in under 6 months despite a pandemic!! The @OlaElectric team is just amazing."(Also read | Ola Electric S1 scooter launch today, live updates: Price, range, specs and more)

Cab-aggregator turned EV maker Ola had already opened bookings for the electric scooter at a refundable token amount of ₹499. The Ola S1 e-scooter is expected to be priced at around ₹one lakh and this can further reduce with the state-level subsidies. The e-scooter will likely be launched in two variants - S1 and S1 Pro. However, the company is yet to officially confirm this.(Also read | Ola Electric scooter to offer reverse mode, launch on August 15)The company has also already fully revealed its S1 electric scooter and also has claimed that it will get some of the best-in-class features such as 50-litres under-seat storage, reverse function and LED lighting. It will be offered in as many as ten colour options and may follow a direct-to-home sales model. Thhe Ola S1 is expected to be capable of running 150 km on a single charge and have a top speed in excess of 100 kmph. The scooter will be capable of charging from 0 to 50% in just 18 minutes, delivering 75 km of half-cycle charge.Ola's Tamil Nadu factory is spread over an area of 500 acres and will be equipped to manufacture up to 20 lakh electric scooters in the initial phase. Its production capacity will be hiked in the future.