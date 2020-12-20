Fine for violation of HSR plates, colour-coded stickers is SC decision: Gahlot

As the transport department started imposing a ₹11,000 fine on cars registered in Delhi without a high-security registration plate (HSRP) and a colour-coded fuel sticker, Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said that this decision was not taken by the Delhi government but is an order of the Supreme Court.

"I am repeating again: Delhi government has not asked for HSRP plates. It is the order of the Supreme Court in 2011. In 2018, Hon'ble Supreme Court had directed that colour stickers be affixed on vehicles in Delhi. We are just enforcing the laws," Gahlot told ANI.

"Three months ago, we started enforcing it, but we stopped after receiving complaints from the public. We also initiated the process to provide high-security plates at home in view of Covid-19. Around 25 lakhs challans were issued for the vehicles which did not have HSR plates," he added.

Appealing the people of Delhi to use HSR plates in their vehicles, the Minister said, "It will help in enhancing the security of the vehicles in the city. This can help traffic police to search for stolen vehicles."

"It is clearly mentioned in Dec 2, 2018 notification that it is the duty of the manufacturer to fit HSR plates in vehicles," he added.

Slots for the fitment of HSRP and fuel stickers can be booked through www.siam.in, which will redirect the vehicle owner to the respective HSRP manufacturer's website.

In October, Gahlot had directed for stopping the online booking after complaints were received from vehicle owners about delays in getting HSRP and fuel stickers affixed. The facility restarted from November 1, along with the facility of doorstep delivery in some parts of Delhi.

