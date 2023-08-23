HT Auto
Using caste and religious stickers on cars will result in fines in Uttar Pradesh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2023, 09:56 AM
Using caste or religious stickers on cars is a common practice across India but in Uttar Pradesh, doing so will attract fines from police from now on. Police in the state have started slapping fines on car owners over using caste and religious stickers on their vehicles. The move has started after directions came from Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, reports Hindustan Times. The report has cited police officials saying that displaying such stickers and symbols on vehicles could distract other drivers and lead to law and order problems.

Uttar Pradesh police have started slapping fines on car owners over using caste and religious stickers on their vehicles. (Representational image) (HT_PRINT)
Uttar Pradesh police have started slapping fines on car owners over using caste and religious stickers on their vehicles. (Representational image)

The report also states that this is not a temporary drive and such offenders will be penalised throughout the year. Noida Traffic Police reportedly started the drive on August 11. Besides penalising car owners using caste and religious stickers, police have been also slapping fine on drivers who use tinted films on car windows and drive without a licence. Noida Traffic Police have already fined 1,073 people for displaying caste and religion-specific stickers, 443 people for using black film on car windows and 568 people for driving without a licence, revealed the report.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, no sticker or message or anything else could be written on pasted anywhere on a car or two-wheeler, including the registration plate. Section 179 (1) of the Motor Vehicles Act prohibits the use of caste and religion-specific stickers and writings on vehicles.

Car owners using caste and religious symbols on their cars are being fined 1,000 in Uttar Pradesh, while cars with tinted number plates are facing 5,000 fine. The fine for black film on car windows is 2,500 for the first time, and 5,000 or more for a second offence.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2023, 09:56 AM IST
