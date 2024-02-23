Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues fresh traffic advisory

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory in view of the farmers' protest, saying vehicular movement will be affected on city borders due to pickets and checkpoints and asked commuters to plan accordingly.

Thousands of farmers seeking to march to the national capital remain camped at Khanauri and Shambhu borders between Punjab and Haryana agitating for their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

Traffic will be affected due to the deployment of pickets and checking at the Jheel Khurd Border, Mandi Border, Aaya Nagar Border, DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj, Badarpur, Palla, Surajkund and Karni Singh shooting range, the advisory said.

Inbound and outbound traffic from Haryana is being routed through Zero Palla, Singhu School Toll, Piao Maniyari, Saboli, Safiyabad and Lampur. However, traffic at these borders remain heavy throughout the day. Vehicles are being allowed after due checking, the advisory said.

NH-44 beyond Singhu Border has been completely closed for general traffic. Other connected roads going towards NH-44, Sonipat/Panipat are also affected but open for general public, it said.

Two lanes of NH-9 and as many of NH-24 at the Ghazipur Border are open for general public. Similarly, two lanes of DND are also open for commuters. However, there is slow movement and as such commuters are advised to avoid these stretches specially during peak hours, it stated.

Commuters going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram etc. via the Rohtak Road, Najafgarh-Jharoda Road and Najafgarh-Dhansa Road are advised to use the Najafgarh-Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk, Najafgarh-Daurala Road from Najafgarh and Najafgarh-Chhawla road from Najafgarh to enter Haryana, the advisory said.

The traffic coming from Gurugram side on NH 8 are advised to take MG Road from IFFCO Chowk and Shankar Chowk, it said.

The traffic coming from Kapashera Border will be directed towards Samalkha-T-Point through Kapashera Chowk and will take right turn towards NH- 8.

Goods vehicles will not be allowed from Najafgarh towards Kapashera Chowk on the Najafgarh-Bijwasan Road. Light vehicles will be diverted towards Bajghera border and Kapashera border coming from Najafgarh side, the advisory stated.

