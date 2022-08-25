HT Auto
Driving on Yamuna Expressway becomes expensive after hike in toll fees

This is the second hike in toll fee rates within a year at the Yamuna Expressway, a six-lane 165-km long highway that connects Noida and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2022, 09:14 AM
Vehicles queue at the Jewar toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked toll fee from Wednesday. (PTI)
Vehicles queue at the Jewar toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked toll fee from Wednesday. (PTI)
Vehicles queue at the Jewar toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked toll fee from Wednesday. (PTI)
Vehicles queue at the Jewar toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked toll fee from Wednesday.

Yamuna Expressway toll fees have been increased from Wednesday. The The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) took the decision to hike the toll fees for all vehicles on Wednesday. Though minimal in terms of rate, it is the second hike in toll fee within a year on the six-lane stretch connecting Noida and Agra in recent times. The Yamuna Expressway, which is the oldest expressway in Uttar Pradesh to be operational, recently introduced FASTag system for toll collection.

The YEIDA has hike the toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway by 15 paise to 3.25 per kilometre depending on the vehicle used. The new toll fee is applicable for the stretch between Greater Noida and Agra. This stretch is the busiest section of the 165-km long expressway.

The new toll rate for light vehicles like private cars, jeeps, vans and others has been increased to 2.65 per km after the 15 paise hike. Light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicle or mini buses will have to pay 4.15 instead of 3.90 per km earlier. For heavy vehicles, like buses or trucks, the toll rate has gone up to 8.45 per km, a hike of 55 paise per km.

Vehicles with three to six axles will need to pay 85 paise more per km at the rate of 12.90 while large size vehicle and bigger vehicles saw a hike of 3.25 per km at the rate of 18.80 per km.

"The concessionaire of the expressway has spent 130.54 crore in works as per suggestions from the road safety audit of IIT Delhi," the YEIDA said.

The 165-km long expressway is operated by Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL), this expressway has 3 toll plazas, Jewar, Mathura and Agra. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) functions under the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Yamuna Expressway recently introduced FASTag system for toll collections. FASTag was implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) across all national highways from February 15 last year. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority had first announced that it will implement the FASTag system earlier. However, due to several reasons, the implementation was delayed.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2022, 09:14 AM IST
