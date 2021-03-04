Driving licence, RC can be obtained online, as Centre aims to reduce RTO rush

Getting a driving licence, learner or full, or even getting a vehicle's registration certificate are all set to become online as the Centre has issued a notification today to move as many as 18 RTO services to digital.

The notification, issued by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, reads, "In order to provide convenient and hassle-free services to the citizen, the Ministry shall make all the required arrangements for wide publicity through media and individual notices to make citizens aware of the requirements of Aadhaar for availing contactless services through implementing agencies."

The move comes after the Centre issued a draft notification to link Aadhar with driving licence and the registration certificate of vehicles.

What it means is there will be no need to visit regional transport offices to get some of your vehicle-related work done. Instead, the Aadhar-linked authentication will help an individual to take benefit of getting some of the services through a click of a button sitting at home.

The services that are included in this list are learner’s licence, renewal of driving licence for which test of competence to drive is not required, duplicate driving license, change of address in driving licence and certificate of registration, issue of international driving permit, surrender of class of vehicle from licence, application for temporary registration of motor vehicle, application for registration of motor vehicle with a fully built body.

Other services include application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration, application for grant of NOC for certificate of registration, notice of transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle, application for transfer of ownership of the motor vehicle, intimation of change of address in certificate of registration, application for registration for driver training from accredited driver training centre, application for registration of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer, application for assignment of fresh registration mark of the motor vehicle of diplomatic officer, endorsement of hire-purchase agreement termination of hire-purchase agreement.