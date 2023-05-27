The KTM RC 390 is race track ready!

KTM RC 390 is the most powerful RC on sale in the Indian market
It uses a 373 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine
It puts out 42.9 bhp and 37 Nm.
The gearbox is a 6-speed unit with slipper clutch and quickshifter
There is also traction control and cornering ABS on offer
The instrument cluster is a TFT unit
All the lighting elements are LEDs on the motorcycle
Braking duties are done by 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.
Suspension duties are performed by 43 mm WP Apex USD forks in the front and a WP Apex monoshock at the rear