The KTM RC 390 is race track ready!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 27, 2023

KTM RC 390 is the most powerful RC on sale in the Indian market

It uses a 373 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine

It puts out 42.9 bhp and 37 Nm. 

The gearbox is a 6-speed unit with slipper clutch and quickshifter

 Check product page

There is also traction control and cornering ABS on offer

The instrument cluster is a TFT unit

All the lighting elements are LEDs on the motorcycle

Braking duties are done by 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

Suspension duties are performed by 43 mm WP Apex USD forks in the front and a WP Apex monoshock at the rear
To check out a race track ready motorcycle from TVS
Click Here