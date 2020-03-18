Double-whammy: How coronavirus has started hurting car dealers in India

Already battered automobile dealerships in the country are now facing a double-whammy of low sales but along with coronavirus - officially referred to as Covid-19.

Accordingly, there plans to sell-off BS 4 inventories are now all but los t as the pandemic has receded the footfalls and enquiry levels to a trickle.

Industry estimates show that counter sales has fallen by 60-70 per cent ac ross Auto Dealerships in the past few days.

Besides, the fast approaching deadline to sell off all BS 4 inventory is another pain point that the dealers are having to deal with.

Consequently, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has approached the Supreme Court to extend the deadline till May 31st.

In a statement on Tuesday FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said: "The Situation has Worsened in the Past 3-4 Days with Partial Lock down Situation in Many Towns and Cities and Few District Magistrates have st arted issuing notices of closure of shops and establishments including Auto D ealerships to stop the spread of virus."

"Owning to situations which are beyond our control and the Fact th at Many of our members may Face Dealership Closures if Leftover with Unsold BS 4 Stocks, FADA has once again approached the Apex Body with a Request for permission of sale and registration of BS 4 vehicles till 31st May' 20 and Hopes to get an Urgent Hearing in the Hon'ble Supreme Court O wing to the Criticality of the issue and the Deadline of 31st March approach ing fast."

