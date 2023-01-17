Deliveries of Innova Hycross to start this month as Toyota bets on hybrid plan

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is betting big on new-age technologies to pave its way forward in the Indian automotive space and while it has showcased its Mirai Fuel-Cell Vehicle (FCEV) on a number of occasions, Toyota isn't keen on putting its proverbial eggs in one basket.

Two of the newest Toyota models in the country - Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV and Innova Hycross - are powered by hybrid engines and the company believes that there is a clear scope in India for such a technology to be embraced. “The objective (behind launching Urban Cruiser Hyryder) was to give customers a new, self-charging technology. We have received a very good response for the Hyryder as well as the Innova Hycross which was launched subsequently," Atul Sood, Vice-President for Marketing and Strategic Sales, tells HT Auto. “Our thinking way is based on the country's energy mix and customer preference, we have the technologies available and can review how we can work in that direction."

Watch: From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained

At the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, Toyota has one of the biggest pavilions. But more importantly, it also has one of the most diverse pavilions with fully-electric bZ4X on display as well as hydrogen'-powered and plug-in hybrids as well.

But at a time when many manufacturers are diving head-on into the world of fully-electric vehicles, Toyota is playing the game of careful patience. It claims it can afford to because its strong hybrid models are faring well. “The response to the strong hybrid technology on the Hyryder as well as Hycross has been phenomenal. It shows customers have huge faith in us and our technology," says Sood, while steering away from queries about booking orders for both models. He did confirm though that deliveries of Innova Hycross - priced between ₹18.30 lakh and ₹29 lakh (ex-showroom) - will start from this month itself.

