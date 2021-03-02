Delhi's Ghazipur border partially reopens for vehicular movement after 35 days

Delhi's Gazipur border, that remained close for vehicular movement since January 26 following the Republic day violence during the farmers’ tractor parade, has been reopened for traffic on Tuesday.

Only one side of the border has been opened for movement of vehicles from Delhi to Ghaziabad while the other side still remains closed due to farmers' sit-in protest. When all the carriageways on the border were closed 35 days ago, traffic was diverted to alternative routes.

The Delhi Police has informed that the partial reopening of the border allows only emergency vehicles and motorists in emergency situations to use the route. "We had been facilitating the movement of ambulances earlier as well. Now, we have partially opened the route and allowing motorists who are facing an emergency," a police officer told Hindustan Times. "The situation will be monitored and examined. As of now it’s a temporary arrangement. If any issues arise, we will close the route again."

The Ghazipur border is one of the three main borders where farmers have been protesting for the past 97 days against three farm laws. The sit-in protest by thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, still continues.

The January 26 violence emerged after clashes broke out between farmers and security personnel as the protesting groups allegedly defied their agreement with the Delhi Police. They did not follow the routes that were permitted for their tractor rally and instead entered restricted routes by breaking barricades.

As an aftermath of the violence, the police blocked the entire Ghazipur border by placing layers of barricades and installing iron nails on the road so that the protesting farmers do not attempt to enter the city again. As traffic was diverted to alternative routes, it caused traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad.