Chandni Chowk, one of Delhi's most popular marketplaces where people love to drive up for food or clothes, has been announced as a vehicle-free zone now. No vehicles will be allowed on the busy stretch of the Chandni Chowk Road, which often gets choked due to heavy traffic.

A gazette notification released on June 14 said that no vehicle will be allowed to ply on the main Chandni Chowk Road from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque from 9 am to 9 pm on all days.

The road is currently being repaired as part of the Delhi government's beautification project to redevelop the area at an estimated cost of ₹99 crore. The 1.3-km stretch has been under redevelopment from December 1, 2018. Scheduled to be completed by November 2020, the work got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The civic agencies and road maintaining/ owning agencies shall erect corresponding informatory signboards indicating the restrictions in the area for the information and convenience of all concerned," it said.

However, restrictions will not be applicable in case of emergencies, like fire tenders, ambulances, hearse van or vehicles carrying pregnant women or patients.

(Also read: Over 48,000 vehicles penalized for flouting speed limits in Delhi)

The gazette has notified that some stretches like HC Sen Marg up to Jubli Cinema Cut (Opposite Gandhi Maidan Parking), Rai Kedarnath Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road upto T-Point Rai Kedar nath Marg (Town Hall entry road); Kachha Bagh Road including Chandni Chowk Metro Station and Ramjas Senior Secondary School No 3 up to main Chandni Chowk Road; Shanti Desai Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road up to T-Point Shanti Desai Marg (Town Hall exit road) and road leading to Bagh Diwar Park up to main Chandni Chowk Road (behind Dangal Maidan Parking) will also be free from restrictions.

Some of the other roads in the area where these restrictions will not apply are Netaji Subhash Marg, Jama Masjid Road up to Chawri Bazar Road crossing, Chawri Bazar Road up to Hauz Qazi Chowk; Lal Kuan Road upto T-Point Katra Bariyan Road and Katra Bariyan Road up to Fatehpuri Mosque T-Point.